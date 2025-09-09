West Melbourne mother accused of murder takes stand

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — A West Melbourne mother accused in the death of her 3-year-old son took the witness stand this afternoon in her own defense.

Thirty-one-year-old Erica Dotson is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, aggravated child abuse, and felony child abuse.

Prosecutors argue that Dotson failed to protect her son, Jameson Nance, from her former boyfriend, Joshua Manns, who investigators say beat the boy to death on June 11, 2021.

He is also facing charges. On the stand, Dotson told jurors she never suspected abuse before that day.

Dotson said Manns told her he loved her son and wanted to be there for her.

Testimony resumes at 10 am tomorrow morning.

Attorneys are expected to get to closing arguments by mid-week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group