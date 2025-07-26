West Melbourne murder suspect makes court appearance

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Jeremyah Campbell, aged 22, faced a Brevard County judge on Friday following allegations that he fatally shot his grandparents in a neighborhood in West Melbourne.

Campbell has been charged with the murder of his grandparents, 83-year-old George White and 81-year-old Mary White. The incident took place earlier this week when Campbell reportedly opened fire, killing his grandparents and injuring a 25-year-old woman.

Investigators stated that George White was able to run to a neighbor’s house for help before collapsing. The 25-year-old woman at that house was harmed during the shooting.

During the court hearing, Campbell looked emotional and had difficulty staying on his feet. The judge refused to grant bond for the murder charges, but set bonds at $100,000 and $50,000 for the related charges.

Campbell remains in custody as he awaits his next hearing.

