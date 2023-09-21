West Melbourne police investigate deadly crash involving school bus

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in West Melbourne are investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus Thursday.

The deadly crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Minton Road just south of Wingate Boulevard.

The crash involved a motorcycle that crashed into the side of a Brevard County Public Schools bus.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The school bus was in the process of dropping students off at Central Middle School.

Police said there were more than 20 students on the bus and there are no reports of any students who were injured.

The school bus driver was transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

