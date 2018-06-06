Wet morning commute: Wednesday will be wetter, cooler

Wednesday brings a break from the heat, but also a better chance of showers and storms.
Some of those showers could impact your morning commute, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields.
Throughout the day, there is a 60 percent chance of scattered storms that could be strong to severe.
Temperatures should stay in the upper 80s. Expect another storm in the early evening.
Shields said expect a stormy pattern for the rest of the week.
