Wet morning commute: Wednesday will be wetter, cooler

    By: Kevin Williams , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    Wednesday brings a break from the heat, but also a better chance of showers and storms.

    Some of those showers could impact your morning commute, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

    Throughout the day, there is a 60 percent chance of scattered storms that could be strong to severe.

    Temperatures should stay in the upper 80s. Expect another storm in the early evening.

    Shields said expect a stormy pattern for the rest of the week.

     

     

