0 Wet roads, storms push toward the east coast; weekend forecast

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Severe storms affected Central Florida Friday afternoon, as the east as west coast sea breezes collided with a little help from the upper low pressure system located over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Storms produced strong wind gusts, exceeding 55 mph. Frequent lightning made many cringe during their commute home.

Download the free WFTV Weather app for weather alerts in your area

If you hear thunder you are close enough to get struck by lightning. Stay indoors, away from doors and windows. Avoid touching metal surfaces.

Rainfall reached 1-3 inches, especially where storms were more persistant.

Here are some estimate amounts for Friday.

2.5 in. patches scattered around Central Florida (still raining in coastal Brevard)



Algunos aproximados de lluvia caída en #FL. Algunos zonas registraron 2.5 pulgadas el viernes en Florida Central #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/ND4eA3Igww — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 8, 2018

Low temperatures this evening will drop to the mid to upper-70s.

Check out those curves! They are a sign of strong gusts.

Timelapse of storms moving over Downtown @citybeautiful!



¡Miren esas curvas! Son señal de ráfagas fuertes.

Las tormentas pasaron por el Centro de #Orlando y continuan afectando a Florida Central. #stormalert9#flwx pic.twitter.com/2Nm5bp2TXh — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 8, 2018

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

Send your storm reports on social media using #StormAlert9



THE DEEP SCIENCE BEHIND THESE STORMS

Storms are more active today as we are dealing with an upper level low pressure system that continues to produce a constant, and direct, flow of instability over Central Florida. This low pressure will be moving across northern Florida and should be near the Carolinas this weekend.

The storms that develop this weekend will be directly associated with the sea breeze developing, which develops thanks to hot temperatures.



THE WEEKEND FORECAST

Temperatures will continue to be hot across the region all weekend. Highs should reach at least 91 degrees, both Saturday and Sunday.

Storms will also make a weekend appearance but the will be limited to the sea breeze, which will develop after 2 p.m. On Saturday about 50 percent of Central Florida will get storms, mainly inland.

Sunday slightly less chances of thunderstorms, 40 percent.

Make sure to stay hydrated through the day, don't wait until you are thirsty to drink water.

May temperatures set record highs in these 8 states

READ MORE WEATHER AND CLIMATE NEWS

Thursday brought intense evening storms to Central Florida, mainly Orange and Osceola counties. There were reports of heavy rain, hail and strong winds. One Channel 9 viewer sent video of a backyard trampoline blowing away in the wind.

Watch below (WITH SOUND ON): Trampoline no match for Thursday storms

Watch Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 9 with chief meteorologist Tom Terry.

Watch below: Meteorologist Eboni Deon's 5-Day Forecast:





© 2018 Cox Media Group.