Wet start to the week: Next round of showers and storms

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 5 a.m.
Monday will bring widespread rain and storms to Central Florida, kicking off what’s expected to be a second stormy week.
The work week will be off to a wet start with a few showers Monday AM during the commute. Plan accordingly #FLwx pic.twitter.com/9BBuUHTTN4— Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) May 20, 2018
There is a 90 percent chance of rain and storms, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. Most areas may not hit 80 degrees.
Shields said expect scattered showers Monday night as well.
Much of Central Florida is already inundated with rain. Last week’s daily rounds of rain and storms brought a total of 10 inches of rain in some places.
Did you want even MORE rain?#WFTV #Florida #Orlando #FLwx pic.twitter.com/3WxRhDYKQ6— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 21, 2018
The rest of the week
Shields said Central Florida should prepare for wet weather the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday look rainy as well, then Shields said more tropical moisture could arrive in time for the end of the week as well.
Watch meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day forecast:
