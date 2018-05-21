  • Wet start to the week: Next round of showers and storms

    By: Kevin Williams , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 5 a.m.

    Monday will bring widespread rain and storms to Central Florida, kicking off what’s expected to be a second stormy week.

    There is a 90 percent chance of rain and storms, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. Most areas may not hit 80 degrees.

    Shields said expect scattered showers Monday night as well.

    Much of Central Florida is already inundated with rain. Last week’s daily rounds of rain and storms brought a total of 10 inches of rain in some places.

    The rest of the week

    Shields said Central Florida should prepare for wet weather the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday look rainy as well, then Shields said more tropical moisture could arrive in time for the end of the week as well.

