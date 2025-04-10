WFTV looks into possible rising cost of car insurance linked to tariffs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida car owners already pay a pretty penny for car insurance. President Donald Trump’s tariffs may not make it any cheaper—even though he announced on Wednesday a 90-day pause on tariffs excluding China.

When it comes to paying for car insurance, the tariffs could be the reason for another hike in cost for car insurance.

David Dever of Freedom Insurance says right now, there are too many unknowns.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow or the next day cause things keep changing,” said Dever.

He works as a broker and says he hasn’t been told of any cost changes. However, with car prices increasing and a lot of parts coming from China, that’s facing Trump’s 125% tariff—he says it’s black and white. It’ll make insurance rise.

“Prices going up for parts, means insurance prices go up because it’s going to cost them more,” said Dever.

According to Bankrate, Floridians pay an average of more than $4,000 a year for full coverage. But all of that varies on where you live.

“Like Orange County is probably more expensive for Central Florida just because there’s more people,” said Dever.

So how does Wednesday’s pause impact car parts. We stopped by Orlando Import Auto Specialist to find out.

“We’ll see these prices go up,” said owner Joe Turley.

Owner Joe Turley showed us his inventory. Including parts made in America, but most of them were made in China.

“Too many parts are made in China. That’s just this way it is,” said Turley.

Turley says customers could pay up to 20% more for a break repair eventually.

“Ten years ago, it used to cost $350 and now it’s $450-500 and put another 20% on that maybe,” said Turley.

The good news is that auto shop costs haven’t gone up yet. Turley says it’s like what happened during COVID-19. Parts are ordered three to six months out to ensure a constant supply.









