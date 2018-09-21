MELBOURNE, Fla. - Channel 9 spoke with the airport maintenance worker Friday who stopped a man as he boarded an American Airlines jet that was undergoing maintenance.
Related Headlines
Reporter Steve Barrett will have a live report with the exclusive interview on Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.
The 22-year-old flight student jumped a security fence at the Melbourne International Airport Thursday and reached the cockpit of an empty jet before two maintenance workers stopped him, investigators said.
Melbourne airport officials said that Trinidad and Tobago native Nishal Sankat breached airport security around 1:30 a.m.
At the scene: Security breach at Melbourne International Airport
Authorities said Sankat tried to steal the airplane.
Shayne Graves confronted Sankat while he was on the plane. Graves said he didn't hesitate to act because he thought about the 9/11 attacks.
"He was looking around, and I said, 'You’re coming with me. You're coming off this airplane.' I put him on the ground at the entrance door, got him on that golf cart, and we went into the hangar," Graves said.
Sankat was studying aviation management at the Florida Institute of Technology and had completed some flight training, school officials said. Investigators said he was not rated for the type of aircraft he is accused of trying to steal.
The Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes the FBI, is now investigating, but Sankat already faces state charges of violation of a visa, criminal trespassing and criminal theft of an aircraft.
Officials said Sankat is being cooperative. He is being held at the Brevard County Jail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}