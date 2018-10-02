WFTV wants to hear from people affected by gaming disorder or gaming addiction

ORLANDO, Fla. - The World Health Organization now recognizes gaming disorder as a medical condition. It is described as a "pattern of gaming behavior characterized by impaired control over gaming, increased priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences."
We need to make a very clear distinction between 🎮 “gaming” & “gaming disorder” similar to the distinction between gambling & gambling disorder.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 20, 2018
The vast majority of gamers do not have a gaming disorder; although, a small proportion of regular gamers may develop #GamingDisorder pic.twitter.com/vnJgYKser8
