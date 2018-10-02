  • WFTV wants to hear from people affected by gaming disorder or gaming addiction

    By: Cierra Putman , Katy Camp

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    • A Pew Internet survey found 97% of surveyed U.S. teenagers play video games
    • The American Psychiatric Association now includes Internet Gaming Disorder as a potential diagnosis
    • WFTV's Cierra Putman is working on a story about this issue and wants to hear from you

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The World Health Organization now recognizes gaming disorder as a medical condition.  It is described as a "pattern of gaming behavior characterized by impaired control over gaming, increased priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences." 

     

    Related Headlines

    Have you or someone in your family had to seek professional help to deal with gaming addiction? We want to talk to you. Please email Cierra.Putman@wftv.com or call 407-822-8387.

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories