What to expect if you’re traveling in or out of Orlando this Labor Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people are expected to travel through Orlando International Airport this Labor Day.

Airport leaders said nearly 154,000 people are expected to fly in and out on Monday, which is a 9% increase from last year.

In total, the airport expected 919,000 people to pass through during the Labor Day travel period, which started last Thursday and ends this Tuesday.

AAA said Orlando was among the top five domestic travel destinations this holiday weekend. Central Florida’s beaches and theme parks played a role in that, but cruise ports have been busy as well.

AAA said domestic cruise bookings over Labor Day weekend were up 19% this year compared to last year.

