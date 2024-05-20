What happens to your data from health apps? Clark Howard explains where it goes

ORLANDO, Fla. — You likely have a health app on your smartphone, whether you downloaded it yourself or one that came with your phone.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard explains what happens with that data.

I’m obsessed with being active, walking daily and doing yoga.

I am doing everything I can to be more fit to protect my health.

I also feel better when I do it, and like many other people, I’m tracking my health all the time on my Garmin fitness tracker, my Samsung watch, my aura ring, and two different apps on my cell phone.

Yes, and all these apps tell you what they’re doing with your personal information, and know that they often reserve permission to sell off your information to invade your privacy.

There have been big cases where the government has gone after these sites because even when they tell you that they’re keeping your information private, sometimes they’re not.

So, no, it’s really great to get your health in shape, but also know that your information could be sold to who knows who, and your privacy could be violated.

