What this local college will build next

Lake-Sumter State College got a funding boost from the state for its new workforce education hub project.

The Leesburg-based college in the recently signed state budget got $17.5 million toward a Workforce Development Center. The proposed 50,000-square-foot facility will include updated classroom space for current and future workforce education programs at the college.

College spokesman Kevin Yurasek told Orlando Business Journal the exact location for the building has not been finalized. The college as part of the design process will consider the replacement of older buildings at its Leesburg campus with the new facility.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal's website.





