What’s fueling the fever for self-storage here

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Rob Consalvo has spent about two decades in the self-storage business, witnessing firsthand the sea change it has undergone.

The president of Winter Garden-based Store Space Self Storage — a company he founded with CEO Chris Harris in 2018 — previously was an executive of three other storage companies. He recalled how investors and lenders had been reluctant to bet on the sector. “We weren’t a real food group [then]. They just didn’t understand the business and didn’t flock to it. It was very difficult to finance [new projects] and attract equity.”

It’s quite a different story today, he said, as storage has become big business in Central Florida.

Photos: Clean up underway in Cedar Key after Hurricane Idalia damages buildings, floods homes

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Sanford businesses fear financial impacts after 2 major events canceled Two popular events that bring large crowds to downtown Sanford have been canceled. (Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com)

©2023 Cox Media Group