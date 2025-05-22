Wheel breaks off Frontier flight from Orlando and gets sucked into engine, NTSB says

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando ran into serious trouble while landing in Puerto Rico.

The NTSB says a wheel broke off the nose gear, hit the wing and then got sucked into the engine.

Officials said the incident happened last month.

Despite the damage, the pilot safely landed the plane with help from air traffic controllers.

The cause of the damage is still under investigation.

