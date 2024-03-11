When local governments will pay for nearly all SunRail operations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Several metro Orlando governments soon will take over most of the funding and operations of commuter rail system SunRail from the Florida transportation department.

The Orlando City Council — a government partner with SunRail, along with Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties — will review and vote during its March 11 meeting on the proposed phased transition agreement for taking on responsibility for the train. The other partners also need to vote on the agreement at their own meetings.

Orlando will be the first to consider the agreement.

