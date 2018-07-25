0 When the president weighs in

“Our condolences to Adam Putnam.”

That terse statement was issued by Florida Democratic Party spokesman Kevin Donohoe on Monday when the news broke that President Donald Trump was coming to Florida to campaign for Rep. Ron DeSantis in the GOP race for governor of Florida.

DeSantis is in a heated race against Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam for the GOP nomination. While Putnam has raised more money and secured more endorsements, he is trailing in two key areas: polls and backing from Trump.

“It’s somewhat unusual in an open primary,” says Orlando pollster Doug Kaplan, of Gravis Marketing, of Trump selecting a candidate before the primary election. “This has been something that President Trump has chosen to do and done successfully.”

That success was evident on Tuesday night in Georgia, where Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle was in a runoff against Secretary of State Brian Kemp for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. Kemp, who had been trailing in most polls, picked up the “full and total” endorsement of Trump via tweet on the Wednesday before the election.

Internal polls released to Greg Bluestein, of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, by the Cagle campaign show a noticeable erosion of support in the days after the tweet. That erosion in the polls translated into a decisive election night defeat, with Cagle losing by more than 38 percent.

Now, fresh off a win in Georgia, Trump is preparing to come to Florida, where insiders see a potential downside to the president’s aggressive involvement in primary races.

“By involving himself in a primary race to determine the Republican Party’s nomination for governor of Florida, President Trump risks alienating many Republican voters in Florida who may otherwise disagree with him on who he has chosen to back in this race,” says Francisco Gonzalez, the Orlando-based director of philanthropy for the National Review Institute.

