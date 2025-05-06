Why John Morgan has gone to bat for Orlando Dreamers’ MLB bid

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Pat Williams was the first to pitch John Morgan on the Orlando Dreamers’ effort.

The late co-founder of the Orlando Magic and leader of the push to bring Major League Baseball to Central Florida chatted with the founding partner of Morgan & Morgan over lunch. Morgan told Orlando Business Journal he saw the potential for a team in the City Beautiful at the time — but only if the Tampa Bay Rays would move here.

He eventually met with the Dreamers’ remaining leadership after Williams’ death, including team ambassador and Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, who had been a longtime Orlando resident.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group