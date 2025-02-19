‘Why wouldn’t you stop?’: Family of 24-year-old killed in hit-and-run pleas for answers

POINCIANA, Fla. — It has been a long 9-months for the family of a 24-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run that happened at the corner of Koa Street and Monterey Road, in Poinciana.

“It’s been very hard with all the emotions, not with just myself, you know, with this, his brothers and sisters, the whole family,” said Christina Webber, mother of Nelson Webber. “I received a phone call saying that Nelson had been an accident and that he didn’t make it make it.”

Surveillance video obtained by Channel 9 shows the moment of the crash.

It is even possible to hear when the vehicle hits Nelson’s motorcycle, that ends up flying onto to the grass, while the driver just kept on going.

“Last time I spoke to the investigating officer there were no updates,” Webber said. “They have the bumper which has serial numbers. It came back to the register owner of the car. That person lives three hours away, but they don’t know who the driver was, and that is just all under investigation. So far nothing, no car, no driver.”

Nelson’s mother says her son’s death impacted her whole family - and even landed her in a rehab facility.

“I, unfortunately, was a part of the opioid crisis, and I had a relapse,” Webber said in tears. “It hurt really bad, so I was just numbing the pain. And so right now, I’m in the process of trying to work through the grief process.”

The 24-year-old was riding back home to his family.

At the time, his girlfriend was pregnant with their daughter, Naiela. “She’s a little sweet baby. We actually went to church two weeks ago, and she’s very good. she looks just like him. I’m grateful I have a piece of him left,” Webber said.

As Nelson’s family moves forward in grief, his mother had a message to whoever was behind the wheel that evening. “Why wouldn’t you stop? Why didn’t you stop at the stop sign? And then, after the accident, why wouldn’t you stop?”

The Florida Highway Patrol says the vehicle is similar to a Mystic Green Metallic 2008 to 2010 Honda Accord. In a statement, FHP said the case is still under active criminal investigation.

Nelson’s cousin, Nakirah Bravo, wrote the following poem in his honor, pleading for the person who was behind that wheel to come forward.

“19” Reckless driver why did you hit him and take his life? Why did you hit him and leave him to die? Reckless driver you ruined the number 19 for me. A number that used to represent the happiest days of my life… What used to be my birthday, my jersey number, my LUCKY number. Reckless driver why did you take him from me? Making my LUCKY number be his day…. A number I’ll never be able to look at the same. My big cousin will never be able to breathe again. My big cousin will never be able to see us again. My big cousin will never be able meet his baby girl. My big cousin will never be able hold her. The number 19 will now only remind me of his passing and my family’s loss. The number 19 will remind me of those bad thoughts. I will continue to grow and hope I can look at the number 19 in a better light. Knowing God took him to see a beautiful sight. Knowing God has him under his wings. Knowing my big cousin is looking down at us being amazed. Reckless driver, I hope you turn yourself in. Reckless driver, I hope you see the pain you’ve caused from your actions. I have faith god will bring us all what is to come. But most of all I have faith my big cousin knows he was very very loved.

