0 Wife of man accused of manslaughter in Orange County says, ‘We don't have anything to hide'

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County man has been arrested for manslaughter in Orange County's first homicide of the year.

The man told police he fired in self-defense in early January, when he shot a 16-year-old in the back, killing him.

WFTV reporter Deanna Allbrittin spoke with a woman who said she's the man's wife. She said she was under the impression her husband would not be charged in the case.

Vanessa Fulcher is now waiting for Curtis Fulcher to be transferred to the Orange County Jail from Seminole County.

She said her husband is still saddened by the death of the 16-year-old and was shocked when he was arrested.

“I called the detective and was like, ‘What's going on?’” Vanessa Fulcher said. “You told us that this wouldn't happen.”

Vanessa Fulcher recalls her panic Friday evening as she was told 42-year-old Curtis Fulcher had been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

She said she was with Curtis Fulcher the day he shot and killed Denim Williams.

They told police Williams and a friend stole an iPhone X they were selling to the teens for $650.

“We never battled them. Anything that they needed, even when we were told by attorneys to stop talking to them, we didn't because we don't have anything to hide,” she said. “This wasn't malicious. This was just an unfortunate incident.”

Vanessa Fulcher said on Friday Curtis Fulcher left the cellphone sales and repair shop he owns in Sanford, went home and was swarmed by police armed with guns and an Orange County warrant for his arrest.

“We didn't know there was an active warrant at all,” she said. “He's a standup person. He would've went and turned himself in.”

Vanessa Fulcher maintains her husband's innocence. She wants to know what changed and why he was charged.

“My deepest condolences, of course, go out to them and I wish it never happened,” she said. “But I don't believe my husband deserves to be behind bars for protecting his family.”

