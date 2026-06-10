Wild hogs wreak havoc in Poinciana

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Poinciana say they are facing fines from their homeowners association due to property damage caused by wild hogs.

These animals are tearing up yards across the sprawling community, which is home to more than 75,000 people.

The widespread damage includes torn-up grass and dirt mounds visible between many homes.

Wild hogs are not native to Florida but have been present in the state for hundreds of years.

They can be found in all 67 Florida counties.

These animals typically travel in packs and can become aggressive if they are protecting their piglets.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wild hogs can reach weights exceeding 150 pounds and measure between five and six feet long.

A private company has been contracted to remove wild hogs from the area.

This company reported removing hundreds of animals from Poinciana over the past seven years.

Despite these efforts, a significant number of wild hogs continue to reside in the community.

A resident, who also has damage to her yard, stated that she refuses to fix it because she considers it a waste of money at this time.

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