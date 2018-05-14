  • Wild prom night: Live tiger causes controversy at Florida dance

    MIAMI, Fla. - A Florida high school took its jungle-themed prom a bit too seriously.

    Students, parents and teachers from Christopher Columbus High School in Miami took to social media to say that a wild tiger at last Friday's prom was animal abuse. The Miami Herald reports that footage shows the tiger pacing inside a small enclosure as bright lights flashed around him.

    Mari-Chris Castellanos, whose brother attends the all-boys Catholic school, posted on Facebook that the tiger "was used as an exotic amusement for the mindless teenagers who were present."

    The dance also featured a lemur, two macaws, and an African fennec fox.

    School administrators said in a statement that the venue approved it and that the animals were provided by facilities licensed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

    Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

