Wild prom night: Live tiger causes controversy at Florida dance

MIAMI, Fla. - A Florida high school took its jungle-themed prom a bit too seriously.
Students, parents and teachers from Christopher Columbus High School in Miami took to social media to say that a wild tiger at last Friday's prom was animal abuse. The Miami Herald reports that footage shows the tiger pacing inside a small enclosure as bright lights flashed around him.
Mari-Chris Castellanos, whose brother attends the all-boys Catholic school, posted on Facebook that the tiger "was used as an exotic amusement for the mindless teenagers who were present."
The dance also featured a lemur, two macaws, and an African fennec fox.
School administrators said in a statement that the venue approved it and that the animals were provided by facilities licensed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
