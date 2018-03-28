  • Wildfire shuts down Interstate 95 near New Smyrna Beach

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A wildfire has shut down Interstate 95 near New Smyrna Beach.

    The road was shut down in both directions Wednesday by Dunlawton Avenue and State Road 44. 

    Traffic Section: Find an alternate route

    Officials said the blaze is between 10 and 15 acres. 

    No other information was released. 

    Stay with wftv.com for updates and follow Channel 9's Mike Springer for updates. 
     

