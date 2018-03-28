Wildfire shuts down Interstate 95 near New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A wildfire has shut down Interstate 95 near New Smyrna Beach.
The road was shut down in both directions Wednesday by Dunlawton Avenue and State Road 44.
Officials said the blaze is between 10 and 15 acres.
No other information was released.
95 being shutdown in both directions by Dunlawton & 44 because of a brush fire— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) March 28, 2018
Florida Forest Service has responded to and is currently working a 10-15 acre wildfire. The #PioneerTrailFire is near SR 44 and I-95. We will give more information when it is made available. pic.twitter.com/67yRHTSfia— FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) March 28, 2018
