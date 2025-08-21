Wildwood community receives updates on flooding after culvert removal

WILDWOOD, Fla. — A Wildwood community that experienced significant flooding after a recent storm is getting answers from city officials.

The city confirmed that a culvert was removed without permission, which caused the flooding. Contractors for the development next door have taken responsibility for the incident.

The city is being contacted to determine the completion date of the culvert replacement project.

The city of Wildwood plans to begin replacing the culvert on Friday. This action is intended to prevent future flooding incidents in the community.

