Wildwood Police investigate death at the shopping center

WILDWOOD, Fla. — Wildwood police investigated a death at the Wildwood Shopping Center from early Tuesday monring.

At approximately around 7:00 a.m., police were called to investigate an individual who was found in his vehicle by a passerby.

After EMS and Wildwood police arrived and responded, it was determined that the individual had passed away due to natural causes.

The incident was not the result of any violent offense, and there is no threat to the public according to police.

According to detectives, they have completed their investigation, and no further updates are expected.

