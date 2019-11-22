  • Will White Castle return to Florida after 50 years?

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - White Castle said it will hold a news conference Monday morning in Orange County about its "presence in Florida" more than 50 years after the 98-year-old burger joint left the state.

    The announcement will be made at the site of the future Village at O-Town West, a development on Daryl Carter Parkway near Interstate 4, not far from the Williamsburg area.

    White Castle's Crave Mobile will be at the event, serving the restaurant's popular meals.

