Wind and rain kick off the weekend before cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. — A front will push in this morning with rain and storms.
Meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Florida will dry out by mid-afternoon.
The high will be 75 and windy.
A few storms could be strong.
It will be cooler tonight, with temperatures down in the 50s.
Sunday will see temperatures in the middle 60s.
Another front, and a stronger one, will move in late Tuesday, with possible severe weather.
