ORLANDO, Fla. — A front will push in this morning with rain and storms.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Florida will dry out by mid-afternoon.

The high will be 75 and windy.

A few storms could be strong.

Read: Channel 9 anchor runs in 10K, Disney Marathon Weekend continues

It will be cooler tonight, with temperatures down in the 50s.

Sunday will see temperatures in the middle 60s.

Another front, and a stronger one, will move in late Tuesday, with possible severe weather.

Wind and rain kick off the weekend before cooldown A front will push in this morning with rain and storms. (Brian Shields/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group