Windy and cooler Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has a nice stretch of cooler weather ahead.

Our area will be mostly sunny and windy on Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Expect a north wind around 10-20mph, with gusts of 25-30mph Wednesday afternoon.

This could lead to a few light showers to sprinkles near the coastline, with that possibility increasing Wednesday night and Thursday.

Another front will work through the area Friday evening and will cool us down for the weekend.

Sunday morning will be the coolest part of that stretch with temps in the 40s and 50s.

