  • Winter Garden business owner shot, police say

    WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Winter Garden police said a local business owner was hospitalized after he was shot Saturday night.

    The shooting occurred at JJs Market on Center Street, and the victim was taken to a nearby fire station, police said.

    Officers said the victim was in critical condition and had been transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

    The motive for the shooting is unclear. The suspect, according to investigators, is a black male.

