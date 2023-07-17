Winter Garden horse farm owner says new housing development could harm her business

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The owners of a horse farm in Winter Garden say they will challenge the city’s decision to approve a new housing development.

The owner is worried about how noise from the development could affect her horses.

City commissioners approved 24 new homes near Tilden Road and State Road 429, last month.

Officials said the developers will be required to build a sound wall.

There is no date for the start of construction.

