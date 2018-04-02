  • Winter Garden police seek armed carjacker who shot man using ATM

    By: Cierra Putman

    Updated:

    WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Winter Garden police are looking for an armed carjacking suspect who allegedly shot a man during an attempted robbery at an ATM along a single block of Colonial Drive Sunday evening. 

    A man, who police did not identify, was using the drive-thru ATM at the SunTrust bank on Colonial Drive near Vineland Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. when the suspect approached him, said Lt. Anthony Dawkins with the Winter Garden police department. 

    “He approached the victim apparently something transpired with that. The victim was shot,” he said. 

    After the shooting, the victim drove himself to the Wawa across the street where he was able to get help for the gun shot wound, police said. 

    Shortly after that, police said the suspect carjacked a man, whom police did not identify, in the nearby Walgreen’s parking lot, leaving his clothes behind. 

    The man stole a 2017 white Mitsubishi Outlander, police said. 

    Police said they have not recovered the firearm used to commit either crime. 

    Anyone with information about the suspect is urged 
     

