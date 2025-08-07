Local

Winter Garden proposes lower speed limits to enhance golf cart accessibility

By WFTV.com News Staff
A white golf car stands on a stone path against the backdrop of a golf course
(VadimGuzhva - stock.adobe.com)
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden is considering lowering speed limits on three city roads to accommodate more golf carts.

The roads affected by the proposed changes are West Plant, West Story, and East Fullers Cross Road, where speed limits would be reduced to 30 miles per hour.

The city is currently seeking public input on the proposal through a survey that will remain open until August 31st.

