Winter Park church celebrates new language school with block party

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Calvary Orlando is inviting Central Florida families to a free community block party this weekend as church leaders also highlight a new language program designed to serve immigrant and international residents in the area.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the church’s campus at 1199 Clay St. in Winter Park. A morning worship service will begin at 10 a.m. before the community event starts.

Organizers said the block party will include food trucks, live music, bounce houses, children’s activities, lemonade stands and giveaways. Activities are free, though food truck purchases will be available.

Church leaders say the event also coincides with the launch of Calvary International Language School, a hybrid English-language learning program offering affordable classes for beginner through intermediate learners.

According to the church, the program is designed to help immigrant and international families improve English skills for work, daily life and community integration. Classes are offered both on campus and online.

“We want to be a church that loves its neighborhood out loud,” Lead Pastor Maria Kringel said in a statement. “The block party and CILS are both expressions of that. Come as you are, and we’ll meet you where you are.”

Church officials said the event is open to the public and does not require registration.

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