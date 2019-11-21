Winter Park commissioners could pass ordinance to extend restaurant hours in business district

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Some business owners in Winter Park believe some of the current rules on the books in the city are not equal.
For years, restaurants along busy Park Avenue have been allowed to stay open and serve alcohol until 2 a.m.
However, restaurants along nearby New England Avenue have to close between 11 p.m. and midnight.
After two decades, city commissioners could pass an ordinance making the hours of allowed operation the same across the board.
Some residents who neighbor the business district said they worry about noise if the hours do change.
However, the city would also have to pass an ordinance banning any loud sounds past 10 p.m. that can be heard 50 feet away.
The closing times along New England Avenue were put into effect in the 90s because the city did not want the area to become a bar and nightclub district.
A first reading and public hearing on the new ordinances are scheduled for Monday.
