Winter Park to discuss hurricane preparedness, offer free sandbags to residents

WINTER PARK, Fla. — As we round out the first month of hurricane season, Winter Park city commissioners will meet Thursday to discuss storm preparedness.

Officials said they plan to share details about ways they aim to improve the city’s response to hurricanes as well as recovery efforts that follow.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. inside Commission Chambers at Winter Park City Hall, located at 401 South Park Avenue.

While Thursday’s work session is open to the public, no public comment will be heard.

Residents who want to join the meeting virtually can register here.

And while Central Florida’s weather has seen a hot and mostly dry trend in recent days, things can change quickly and it’s never too early to prepare for a hurricane.

To lend Winter Park residents a hand, the city will host a free sandbag distribution next month.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 13, a sandbag station will be set up at Ward Park and Showalter Field, located at 288 Perth Lane in Winter Park.

City residents and business owners can fill up to eight sandbags in the parking lot.

The city will provide shovels, bags and sand on a first-come, first-served basis.

City staff will be on hand to help those who are physically unable to fill sandbags themselves.

