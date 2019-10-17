Winter Park pastor accused of sexually abusing minor for years released on bond, fitted with GPS

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Winter Park pastor accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl for years was released from jail Wednesday evening.
Bryan Fulwider, 59, was arrested earlier in October after a young woman came forward claiming he raped her for years, beginning when she was 14.
Related Headlines
The alleged incidents happened from 2005 to 2010 while Fulwider was the pastor at First Congregational Church of Winter Park. Fulwider no longer works at the church.
READ MORE: Woman says pastor, radio host sexually abused her as teen in church, hotel rooms, parking lots
The woman told investigators the first incident took place in his church office and led to the two having sex well over 100 times in various parking lots, hotels and during church trips.
Investigators said Fulwider even bought her a burner phone so he could speak with her secretly.
The ordained minister has co-hosted a weekly radio show called “Friends Talking Faith with The Three Wise guys” since 2012, which airs on Orlando’s NPR affiliate, 90.7 WMFE.
The general manager said the program has been put on hiatus.
READ MORE: Local pastor, radio host accused of sexually abusing minor granted bond
While out on bond, Fulwider will have to surrender his passport and remain in either Orange or Seminole counties. Channel 9's cameras captured as Fulwider was fitted with GPS monitoring on his ankle before his release.
He has also been ordered not to have any contact with the victim.
Officials are investigating whether there may be any additional victims.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}