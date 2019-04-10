  • Winter Park police respond to reports of bank robbery

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - Police iin Winter Park responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

    It happened at the TD Bank located in the area of Webster Avenue and Lee Road. 

    Related Headlines

    Winter Park police described the suspect as a white male standing around 6 feet tall wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and ball cap.

    Officials said the suspect was last seen walking north on U.S. 17-92.

    No injuries have been reported in the robbery.

    Winter Park police are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories