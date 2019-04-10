Winter Park police respond to reports of bank robbery

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Police iin Winter Park responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at the TD Bank located in the area of Webster Avenue and Lee Road.
Winter Park police described the suspect as a white male standing around 6 feet tall wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and ball cap.
Officials said the suspect was last seen walking north on U.S. 17-92.
No injuries have been reported in the robbery.
Winter Park police are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.
