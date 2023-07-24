Winter Park residents could see higher utility, trash pick-up fees

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park residents could soon have to pay more for utilities, trash pick-up, parks and more if the proposed city budget is approved.

If approved, the proposed $207 million budget would mean increased costs for some public services in the city.

The current budget proposal calls for a 5-percent increase for all fees for parks and recreation, an 8-percent increase in stormwater fees, and a 20-percent increase in trash fees, which equates to an extra $5 a month for homeowners.

“I think it’s kind of wrong, it’s like we’re paying out a lot already, plus the people not making enough like they should be making in Florida,” Winter Park homeowner Jerry Smith said.

The Winter Park City Commission will consider the budget for the first time this Wednesday, and final approval is expected by September.

