Winter Park Senior Residents Still Without Elevator Weeks After Outage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents at Calvary Tower Senior Apartments say they are still without elevator service weeks after the outage began — and they’re calling for action.

Channel 9 first reported on the issue last month. The senior living facility, located off Clay Street in Winter Park, is home to residents in their 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Without working elevators, many are struggling to get to and from their homes. “It’s been horrible. No elevators since last month,” one resident said.

Some residents and family members spoke with Channel 9 anonymously, fearing retaliation from building management. “They are huffing and puffing, trying to get up there,” one family member said. “They have dogs. They’re exhausted and wondering why it’s not getting fixed.”

On Tuesday, Channel 9 returned to the building and found the elevators still out of service. One resident, who lives on the ninth floor, said the situation has worsened her blood pressure. “I am one of the few who still can go down, but most of them can’t, so they just stay home,” she said.

In a statement, Silver Tree Residential — the company responsible for the building — told Channel 9 the delays are due to widespread Duke Energy power outages affecting the building and its elevator systems.

Duke Energy confirmed the issue, saying crews and contractors are upgrading the system in the area to reduce outages during storm season. The company expects the work to be completed by September.

One resident had a simple message for those in charge: “Get it fixed. You wouldn’t want your grandmother treated this way.”

