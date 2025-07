WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park’s first official charging station for electric vehicles is ready for service.

It’s on the corner of Morse Boulevard and New York Avenue, near Park Avenue.

The station features seven charging hubs from different companies.

The city is also planning to add chargers for e-bikes and scooters.

