Winter Park to vote on Rollins College’s Hannibal Square project

By WFTV.com News Staff and Ryan Lynch

Rollins College housing complex Rollins College has proposed a 48-unit faculty housing complex near its campus and Winter Park's downtown. (CITY OF WINTER PARK )

Rollins College’s proposed faculty housing community is up for a vote by the Winter Park City Commission.

Commissioners on Jan. 24 will consider approving the planned three-story, 80,981-square-foot building in the Hannibal Square neighborhood. The building also would include space for a coffee shop and bookstore, as well as a dog wash, conference room and another amenity space. The project’s cost was not disclosed.

The 1.8 acres where the project would rise currently is home to the college’s 28-unit graduate student housing complex at 273 W. New England Ave., which will be demolished and not replaced.

The black community of West Winter Park feels a new housing project is pricing them out The black community of West Winter Park feels a new housing project is pricing them out (Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com/WFTV)

