Winter Springs looks to increase utility costs by 18% next year

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A proposal to raise utility costs in Winter Springs passed its first reading at a city commission meeting held this week.

Rate hikes would rise 18% next year and continue in smaller increments until 2029.

Part of the rate hike will go to replacing the city’s ailing wastewater treatment plants.

“While it sounds like a lot, and it is an increase, any increase is going to give people pause, it’s not this dramatic ‘oh my gosh, my bill has gone through the roof.’ It is only for a specific part of the bill,” said Winter Springs public communications officer Matt Reeser.

To take effect, the proposal must pass its next reading on Dec. 11.

