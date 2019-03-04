Winter Springs man facing attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing roommate

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Winter Springs man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed his roommate multiple times during a fight Saturday afternoon, according to an arrest report.
Garney White, 56, was booked into the Seminole County Jail Saturday on an attempted murder charge and an aggravated battery charge, booking logs show.
Winter Springs police went to White’s residence after his roommate called police around 2:30 p.m.
When an officer arrived, White was standing at the door with a green towel on his hand and his clothes were covered in blood, according to the arrest report.
The arrest report states the officer saw the victim laying on his side, yelling, “Help me!” inside the apartment at the top of the stairway.
The victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds, the report states.
White told officers he stabbed the victim in self-defense after the two got into a fight, the report states.
White was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening before being placed under arrest, according to the report.
