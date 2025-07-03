Winter Springs police collecting school supply donations

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — It’s never too early to start your back-to-school shopping. That’s why the Winter Springs Police Department is hosting a school supply drive.

The police department is accepting donations for new and unopened school supplies.

There will be three pickup locations:

Winer Springs Police Department: 300 N. Moss Rd.

The Oaks at Tuscawilla: 1500 Winter Springs Blvd.

City Hall: 1126 East S.R. 434

“It is a pretty big need. There’s always a need for supplies for some of our disadvantaged students,” said city spokesman Matt Reeser.

The collection will go through July 31.

The city says the most needed item is clear backpacks.

