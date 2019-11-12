Winter Springs police search for thief who crashed stolen van

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Winter Springs police are searching for a thief after a van was reportedly stolen Tuesday.
A large police response was seen around noon on Tuscawilla Road, near State Road 434.
A van from Mission Compassion, a local food bank, was found crashed in the area and police with K9s were seen searching a nearby subdivision.
A person claiming to be the owner of the van said they were at a nearby gas station when a man walked up, asked for money and later got into the van and drove off.
Witness said the man was driving recklessly away from the gas station after taking the van.
Police have not said what caused the incident.
