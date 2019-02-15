Witness claims explosions heard coming from fatal house fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators still don't know what caused the fire that killed someone at a Lake County home Friday.
The fire started at a home on State Road 33 and Glenwood Street and a witness called for help after seeing smoke and hearing explosions.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused this fatal fire.
Fire crews from Groveland, Mascotte and Lake County responded to the fire.
Once on the scene, they learned the victim was inside the burning home.
Skywitness 9 captured video of the home on the tree-covered piece of property.
At 4:25 a.m., fire crews raced to the scene off of State Road 33.
Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a passerby who saw smoke and flames coming from a single wide mobile home.
The caller also reported hearing explosions, apparently from ammunition in the home.
Once on the scene, crews found the mobile home was fully involved and they were told that one person was inside.
The resident of the home was discovered near the front doorway and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The state fire marshal is now investigating.
So far, investigators aren’t releasing the name of the victim.
