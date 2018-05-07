0 Witnesses describe Colonial Plaza shooting between 2 cops, 4 suspects

ORLANDO, Fla. - One accused shoplifter is dead and three others are in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Orlando, police said.

Police were in the process of responding to a car accident around 12:30 p.m. Monday, near Colonial Plaza off of Bumby and Colonial, when they were called to the Marshalls department store for a reported shoplifting.

“Two officers confronted the suspects. They were in fear for their lives. Both officers ended up shooting,” said Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

Many people were shopping or eating in the plaza when the shooting took place.

“It was crazy. I got real scared. I thought I was getting shot at. I ducked down,” said witness Jessie Jackson.

After the shots were fired, one of the suspects drove a few blocks to Cecilia and Washington where he was found dead in the gold-colored vehicle, police said.

“He (Police) told him to put the car in park, and next thing you know, he (the suspect) took off and they (police) started shooting,” Jackson said.

Crime scene tape roped off a large section of the parking lot, which prevented shoppers from getting to their vehicles for hours.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

The officers were not injured.

Mina has not released the name of the officers placed on routine administrative leave.

