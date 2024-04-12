Troopers: Woman, 18, struck and killed by SUV in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A young woman died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to Old Winter Garden Road near Buena Vista Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m.

At the scene, they determined the crash involved an SUV and a pedestrian.

Investigators believe a woman was standing on the inside eastbound lane of Old Winter Garden Road when she struck by a Nissan Xterra SUV.

FHP said she was not using a crosswalk and was standing in the direct path of the oncoming vehicle.

Troopers said the woman, who they did not identify, died at the crash site.

She was 18-years-old and from Orlando.

The driver of the SUV, 23, also of Orlando, was not hurt and remained on scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

