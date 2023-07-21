Local

Woman, 62, dies in head-on Volusia County crash

Deadly crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Sanford woman died after a head-on crash in Volusia County on Friday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

Troopers said the woman, 62, veered into oncoming traffic on Pioneer Trail east of Tomoka Farms Road and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

Troopers said the woman died on the scene.

The truck driver was not injured and remained on scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Most Read