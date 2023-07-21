Woman, 62, dies in head-on Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Sanford woman died after a head-on crash in Volusia County on Friday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

Troopers said the woman, 62, veered into oncoming traffic on Pioneer Trail east of Tomoka Farms Road and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

Troopers said the woman died on the scene.

The truck driver was not injured and remained on scene.

Read: Daytona Beach’s iconic pier reopens after 300-day closure due to hurricane damage

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group