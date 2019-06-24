Woman accused of fatally shooting 2 in South Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A 28-year-old woman was arrested Monday morning on suspicion she shot two people at an apartment complex, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said.
Investigators said they were called at about 12:30 a.m. to the Waterleaf Townhomes and Apartments after two bodies were discovered.
Police said the suspect, Alyssa Marie Torres, drove away from the shooting scene.
A third person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said Torres was arrested at about 10:30 a.m.
Police said they will provide an update at 3 p.m.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Port St. Lucie police at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.
UPDATE this morning's shooting, 28YO ALYSSA MARIE TORRES has been LOCATED/ARRESTED at approx. 10:30 am, Alyssa Torres was transp to PSLPD Headquarters for interview by detectives. Press Conf at 3pm @PSLPolice Headquarters, @CBS12 @WPTV @WPBF25News @TCPalm @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/EQsczDwVJQ— Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) June 24, 2019
