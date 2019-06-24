  • Woman accused of fatally shooting 2 in South Florida

    By: Jason Kelly

    PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A 28-year-old woman was arrested Monday morning on suspicion she shot two people at an apartment complex, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said.

    Investigators said they were called at about 12:30 a.m. to the Waterleaf Townhomes and Apartments after two bodies were discovered.

    Police said the suspect, Alyssa Marie Torres, drove away from the shooting scene.

    A third person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Investigators said Torres was arrested at about 10:30 a.m.

    Police said they will provide an update at 3 p.m.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Port St. Lucie police at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

