Woman accused of trying to take money without completing repair work after Hurricane Irma

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has been arrested for a second time for trying to take money without completing repair work after Hurricane Irma.
The Florida Department of Financial Services says Mary Bruce was arrested in Volusia County in January for approaching roofing companies and homeowners and telling them she was a claims manager.
Investigators said she told victims she could get them insurance claim settlements up to $30,000 if they signed a power of attorney document.
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis told Channel 9 Monday that Bruce has been arrested on two similar incidents.
Channel 9 tried to contact Bruce on Monday but she could not be reached by the time this story was published.
If convicted, Bruce faces up to 10 years in prison.
Investigators are investigating if there are additional victims in this case. If you believe you were a victim, the Florida Department of Financial Services wants you to call them at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (1-877-693-5230).
